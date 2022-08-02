Entrepreneurs of Russian region planning business mission to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Trade representative of Russia in Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov held a working meeting with the Head of the Export Support Center of Russia's Dagestan Ruslan Abaskuliev, Trend reports via Trade Delegation.

"During the meeting the possibilities of supplying Dagestan-made products to Azerbaijani market, preparation for the organization of a full-time business mission of Dagestan entrepreneurs to Azerbaijan were discussed," Trade Delegation informs.

Within the framework of business mission, which is planned for fourth quarter of this year, will be a launch of showroom for Dagestan's products in Azerbaijan at the site of representative office of Russia Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo).

"The showroom will present export products manufactured in Dagestan: food, construction materials. A video presentation of the tourism and investment potential of Dagestan is planned. The entrance to the showroom will be absolutely free, everyone will be able to visit it. In addition, now we are working with entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan who will be able to get acquainted with the products that will be presented in the showroom on a permanent basis," Abaskuliev said.