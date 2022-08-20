PwC Azerbaijan talks importance of international practice for efficient business

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. It is necessary to attract international experience and expertise to Azerbaijan in order to conduct business effectively, Head of PwC technologies in Azerbaijan Farid Gattal told Trend.

According to him, international experience and practice help in solving many issues.

"For example, when implementing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions, a large business faces great risks associated, first of all, with the unwillingness to transform," Gattal said.

"Undoubtedly, international experience and practice help in solving these issues. Many IT solutions in the market of Azerbaijan have not yet been fully studied, and we are seeing a shortage of qualified personnel," he added.

Despite this, many Azerbaijani companies are ready to pay for ready-made solutions that have already been applied in another country," Gattal noted.

According to Gattal, PwC has vast experience in the sphere of international expertise.

"We help companies, using international expertise and local support, to solve the problems that cause them difficulties. This cooperation model helps to develop local talent and reduces the cost of services," he also said.

"I can cite a multi-year transformational project at the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) as an example of such cooperation, based on SAP solutions (automated system for efficient resource and workflow planning)," Gattal emphasized.

"Mainly foreign specialists participated in the project from 2008 through 2010. However, today it employs a large team of local specialists with the expert support of international consultants," he noted.

"Therefore, we were able to train dozens of high-class SAP specialists in Azerbaijan, who have passed through the SOCAR school and form the modern ERP market, making IT solutions more accessible," Gattal added.