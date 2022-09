BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Serbia had asked Turkiye to allow it to transfer electricity imports from Azerbaijan it estimated at around 2-gigawatt hours (GWH), said Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic, Trend reports citing Reuters.

He was speaking at a news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Belgrade.

"I have asked him (Erdogan) to help us and allocate space ... for the transfer of Azerbaijani electricity," he said.