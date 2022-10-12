Iran suggesting to create free trade zone with Russia

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Business Materials 12 October 2022 16:12 (UTC +04:00)
TEHRAN, Iran, October 12. While in Russia attending the Caspian Economic Forum, Iran's Vice President Mohammad Mokhber suggested several ideas to remove existing economic obstacles, Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said at a press conference, Trend reports via IRNA.

Jahromi said Mokhber proposed the creation of a joint free trade zone between Iran and Russia.

Mokhber said Iran hopes to access the $700-billion market through the joint free zone.

In particular, the VP said that activating the North-South corridor is one of the key cooperation options for Iran and Russia.

