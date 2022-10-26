Volume of traffic through Middle Corridor increased dramatically - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The volume of traffic through the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) increased by 77 percent in the first nine months of this year, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Switzerland Fuad Iskandarov said during press conference in Geneva, Trend reports.

According to him, the issue of increasing the capacity of this corridor is on the agenda and there are already plans for this together with partners.

"As for energy, everyone knows that Azerbaijan is a country that produces gas and oil, and Azerbaijan is one of the main suppliers to Europe. The country also plans to double gas supplies in the near future, which will be very important for its European partners," Iskandarov said.