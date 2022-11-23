Freight traffic growth within Trans-Caspian Int'l Transport Route should be reviewed – Turkish ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The freight traffic growth within the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) should be reviewed, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci said at the V forum "New Opportunities: Green Light for Women Entrepreneurs" dedicated to the Global Entrepreneurship Week on November 23, Trend reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijan-Türkiye trade value is scheduled to reach $15 billion.

The ambassador noted that over the past four years, the trade turnover has grown from $3.6 to $5.2 billion.

Furthermore, Bagci said that trade between Türkiye and Azerbaijan mainly spans the oil and gas sector.

"Azerbaijan located at the crossroads of the historical Silk Road has considerable capacity. The Azerbaijani economy has a great growth potential as well," he added.