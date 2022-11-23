Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Business

Azerbaijan shares data on volume of concessional loans for women entrepreneurs

Business Materials 23 November 2022 16:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan shares data on volume of concessional loans for women entrepreneurs

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. A total of 173 women entrepreneurs received concessional loans worth more than 6 million manat ($3.5 million), said the Head of the division of dealing with entrepreneurs and authorized credit institutions of Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund Ismayil Huseynov at the 5th forum, "New Opportunities: 'Green Light' to Women Entrepreneurs," Trend reports.

He noted that from January through October 2022, Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund issued concessional loans worth 105.6 million manat ($62.1 million) which is 44.3 percent more than the similar rate of the previous year.

Huseynov said that, in general, in 2022, the Fund plans to provide concessional loans totaling 140 million manat ($82.3 million) to business entities in Azerbaijan.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more