Azerbaijan shares data on volume of concessional loans for women entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. A total of 173 women entrepreneurs received concessional loans worth more than 6 million manat ($3.5 million), said the Head of the division of dealing with entrepreneurs and authorized credit institutions of Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund Ismayil Huseynov at the 5th forum, "New Opportunities: 'Green Light' to Women Entrepreneurs," Trend reports.

He noted that from January through October 2022, Azerbaijan's Entrepreneurship Development Fund issued concessional loans worth 105.6 million manat ($62.1 million) which is 44.3 percent more than the similar rate of the previous year.

Huseynov said that, in general, in 2022, the Fund plans to provide concessional loans totaling 140 million manat ($82.3 million) to business entities in Azerbaijan.