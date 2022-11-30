Azerbaijan's agricultural export sees annual growth - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) promotes the export of non-oil products of the country to foreign markets, Deputy Head of AZPROMO Zohrab Gadirov said on November 30 during ‘Trade and Export’ forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Gadirov, from January through September 2022, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 17 percent compared to 2021.

"Today, over 60 percent of exported products account for the goods of the industrial and chemical sectors. Export of agricultural products also sees an annual growth," he noted.

The deputy's head stressed that the country has a favorable investment climate.

"Special parks have been built in Azerbaijan, including the liberated territories, where entrepreneurs can create their own business with state support, as well as incentives," Gadirov added.