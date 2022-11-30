Azerbaijan eyes exempting import of some raw materials for manufacturing from customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The import of some types of raw materials used in manufacturing into Azerbaijan is expected to be exempted from customs duties in the near future, Head of the Department of Customs Payments of the State Customs Committee Tariel Alverdiyev said on November 30 during ‘Trade and Export’ forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Alverdiyev, it’s also expected to implement several initiatives aimed at the development of the entrepreneurial activity.

"As part of the strategy for the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan until 2026, our committee has developed a new program called ‘New customs, a look into the future’. Five priority areas, including business development, have been identified in this program,” he said.

“For example, on the e-customs portal, when using an advance payment, an entrepreneur has been unable to use it to pay off customs debts or payments. The solution to this problem is reflected in the above program, and this program is expected to be launched from January 1," the committee’s representative added.