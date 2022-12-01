Share of SMEs in Azerbaijani GDP annually grows - National Confederation of Entrepreneurs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The share of small and medium-sized business entities (SMEs) in Azerbaijan's GDP annually grows, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev said on December 1, Trend reports.

Musayev made the remark at the opening of an international event on ‘SMB empowerment, economic diversification and green growth’, held in Baku.

According to him, one of the priority areas of development is ‘green growth’, which is reflected in the national strategy.

"In the liberated territories, the establishment of a green growth zone creates additional sources of economic growth. Besides, the integration of the Karabakh economic region creates additional GDP growth," he said.

The confederation’s head noted that support for entrepreneurship is provided both in big cities and in the regions of the country.

"We are aimed at the sustainable development of this sphere in the regions of Azerbaijan," he added.