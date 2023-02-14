Iran bans import of iPhone 14 mobile phones - IRICA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Iran will ban the import of Apple's iPhone 14 and higher models to the country for an indefinite period, from February 20, 2023, as was reflected in the letter addressed to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) by Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, Trend reports citing the administration.

The mentioned mobile phone models have been removed from the list of permitted devices imported into Iran by citizens and by mail.

"iPhone 14 and higher model mobile phones will no longer be registered in Iran and related instructions will be announced at the crossing points of the country,” said the letter.

Meanwhile, Iran imported mobile phones worth $2.28 billion during the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through January 20, 2023). Mobile phone imports accounted for 4.72 percent of Iran's total imports value.

In general, Iran imported 31 million tons of goods worth $48.5 billion within the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2022, through January 20, 2023). This is an increase of 16.8 percent in value, while a decrease of 6 percent in volume compared to the same period last Iranian year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur