BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank allocated 8.25 million manat ($4.85 million) to social projects in 2022, Chief Compliance and Management Director of PASHA Bank Anar Karimov said this at a press conference on the last year's results, Trend reports.

According to him, PASHA Bank allocated 7.5 million manat ($4.4 million) for the restoration of cultural heritage sites in the Karabakh region of the country.

