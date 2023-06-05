Turkmenistan, Iran express interest in opening mutual trade missions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Turkmenistan and Iran have expressed interest in opening mutual trade representative offices in both countries, Trend reports.

According to the official source of Turkmenistan, this initiative was announced during the talks between the President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, and the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proposed to establish mutual trade missions with Iran to increase the volume of export-import operations and expand trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In turn, the Speaker of the Iranian parliament confirmed his readiness to discuss these issues and also expressed hope that the agreements reached following the negotiations will give impetus to economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Iran.

Meanwhile, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived in Iran on the morning of May 30. He held talks with senior Iranian officials, following which new documents on cooperation were signed.