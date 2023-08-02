Iran’s aquaculture sector sees huge growth in export value and volume

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Iran's export of fish and related products increased by 64 percent in value and 59 percent in volume, during the first 3 months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through June 21, 2023), compared to the same period in the last year, Chairman of Iran's Aquatic Production and Trade Union Ali Akbar Khodaei said, Trend reports.

According to Khodaei, in total, Iran exported 51,000 tons of fishery products worth about $92million in 3 months. Whereas, the figure stood at 32,000 tons worth $56 million in the corresponding period of last year.

The chairman added that 19,000 tons of fishery products that are not consumed in Iran due to religious beliefs, 7,500 tons of shrimp, 7,500 tons of tropical fish, 2,400 tons of trout, 14,000 tons of fish feed, 600 tons of ornamental fish, canned fish and so on were exported from the country over 3 months.

"By March 20, 2026, the value of Iran's annual fishery exports is planned to be reached $800 million," he noted.

Overall, Iran exported 181,000 tons of fish and related products worth more than $605 million in the last Iranian year, over the last Iranian year (March 21, 2022 through March 20, 2023),

This is an increase of 8.8 percent in value and 9 percent in volume compared to the preceding year (March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022).

---

