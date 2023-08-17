Iran provides details of non-oil exports to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Iran exported 405,000 tons of non-oil products worth approximately $136 million to Turkmenistan during the first four months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through July 22, 2023), Trend reports.

According to the data of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan for the reporting period increased by 2.53 percent in value while decreasing by 7.62 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, in the same period of the last Iranian year, Iran exported 439,000 tons of goods to Turkmenistan worth $132 million.

Iran mainly exported agricultural and food products, industrial products, transformers, water conditioners, petrochemical products, and so on to Turkmenistan for 4 months.

In the 4th month of the current Iranian year alone (June 22 through July 22, 2023), Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan were about 91,300 tons worth approximately $28.7 million.

Overall, Iran exported about 45.8 million tons of non-oil products worth $15.9 billion within the first 4 months of the current Iranian year.

This is a decrease of 7.97 percent in value and an increase of 28.6 percent in volume compared to the same period last year.

