Azerbaijan's AzerGold names total investment sum in Carbon in Leach project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The implementation of the Carbon in Leach (CIL) project in Azerbaijan has attracted a total investment of 380 million manat or $223.5 million, said Deputy Chairman at Azergold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov during the press conference dedicated to the results of activities for 2023, Trend reports.

The chairman highlighted that the funds were sourced from the joint-stock company's activities, without creating an additional burden on the state budget.

"By considering the mineralogical structure and metallurgical characteristics of sulfide ores, the extraction of gold has been enhanced from 50 to 90 percent, ensuring economic viability. Simultaneously, the processing risk associated with a 50 percent yield of sulfide ores has been eliminated," he added.

