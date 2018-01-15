OPEC oil price decreases

15 January 2018 13:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The price of OPEC oil basket stood at $67.17 a barrel on Jan. 12, which is $0.21 less than on Jan. 11, the cartel told Trend Jan. 15.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

The price for March futures of the North Sea Brent oil mix increased by 0.13 percent –to $69.96 per barrel, and the price for February futures of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil increased by 0.28 percent –to $64.48 per barrel on Jan. 15.

