Azerbaijani Energy Ministry to start issuing permits through ASAN Service

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 23

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry will start granting permits through ASAN Service Centers from Feb. 1, 2018, said the ministry in a message Jan. 23.

The list of these permits includes permission to export, re-export, import, re-import and transit of controlled, goods, services and products of intellectual activity, a permit for the turnover of items owned by certain participants, and a certificate for introducing special economic regime in relation to the oil and gas activities aimed at export.

The Azerbaijani energy minister signed an order on Jan. 23 in order to ensure the issuance of permits through ASAN Service, and conduct this process through the “Licenses and Permits” portal.

