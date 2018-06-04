TAP to contribute to expansion of gas infrastructure in South East Europe – president (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project, which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, will contribute to expansion of gas infrastructure in South East Europe, TAP President Walter Peeraer said in an interview with Trend.

"TAP will contribute to the development and expansion of the gas infrastructure in South East Europe, ultimately boosting the countries’ roles as energy hubs. TAP remains committed to contributing to the Albanian Gas Master Plan through technical expertise as well as by enabling two gas exit points," he said.

Peeraer noted that the project will directly contribute to the three countries’ gross domestic products (GDP) through millions of euro in taxes.

"Furthermore, on top of the investment in this new gas infrastructure, we are investing over 55 million euros in projects along and to the benefit of our neighboring communities. These include rehabilitating several schools in Albania, cleaning marine litter in Italy, donating utility vehicles to authorities in Northern Greece, to name just a few," said TAP president.

He went on to add that TAP already created thousands of direct and indirect jobs in its host countries.

"Currently more than 5,000 people work for the project in Greece, Albania and Italy, as part of TAP’s network of key contractors. Also, there are numerous people employed at sub-contractor companies, which provide various goods and services. In addition, the project is contributing to improving local infrastructure via the rehabilitation of access roads and bridges in Albania. The first phase [of rehabilitation of access roads and bridges] benefits over 200,000 people," added Peeraer.

"Last but not least, our example can also encourage other international investors to invest in these countries."

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news