TANAP is indicator of trust between Azerbaijan, Turkey - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) is an indicator of trust between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said June 12 at the TANAP opening ceremony in Turkey’s Eskisehir.

Erdogan said that TANAP is also an indicator of multilateral cooperation.

The president noted that when Turkey and Azerbaijan announced the implementation of the TANAP project, only few people believed in it.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan have implemented various important projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and all these projects are important and strategic,” Erdogan said.

He also noted that TANAP will contribute to the development of the region.

“Thanks to TANAP, Turkey has turned into one of the important players in the energy market,” Erdogan said. “I am grateful to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the implementation of such an important project.”

A ceremony to launch TANAP took place June 12 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

TANAP together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news