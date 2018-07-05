Azerbaijan launches CNG retail sale

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

SOCAR Petroleum CJSC (the operator of the network of filling stations of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR) launched retail sale of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Azerbaijan, the company told Trend.

"The CNG filling station has been recently put into operation on the Baku-Hovsan highway, near the BakuBus office,” the company said. “Thus, the company launched the operations on the CNG retail market for the first time. The cost of one cubic meter of compressed gas will reach 0.45 manat."

In August-September 2018, the company intends to increase the number of filling stations selling CNG and begin operations for its sale at its own filling stations located in Sabunchu district of Baku in the south-western part of the Sabunchi circle, in the Khatai district at Babak Avenue, Nobel Avenue, Zabrat highway, and on the right side of the Sabunchi-Zabrat road.

"By the end of this year, SOCAR Petroleum’s CNG filling stations will open near the Bibi-Heybat Mosque, at the 70th kilometer of the Baku-Salyan highway, on the right side of the Baku-Gazakh road, on the left side of the Baku-Alat road, the 28th kilometer of the Baku-Guba highway," the company said.

Presently, Iveco buses owned by BakuBus company and using CNG are operating in the country. CNG is produced at the Zikh-Hovsan terminal of SOCAR Petroleum company.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news