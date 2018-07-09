Montenegro invites Azerbaijani investors to take part in tender for solar plant construction – minister (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Montenegro is open for Azerbaijani investments in the energy field, Economy Minister of Montenegro Dragica Sekulic said in an interview with Trend.

"Our cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of energy is currently based on activities related to the Ionian-Adriatic Pipeline (IAP). However, this does not mean that our cooperation should not be broadened. Quite the opposite, taking into account our previous, extremely positive experience with companies from Azerbaijan in the field of tourism, we are more than open for investments of your companies in the field of energy as well," she said.

Sekulic pointed out that Montenegro is rich with unused potentials for hydro power which the country intends to valorise with interested investors.

"I am mostly referring to the rivers Morača and Komarnica, which we are very interested in valorising, and are open to talks with investors. We have also recently announced the tender for the construction of a solar power plant with more than 200 MW, and I would like to use this opportunity to invite investors from Azerbaijan to consider participating in the tender," said the minister.

She noted that early next year Montenegro is expecting the commissioning of the submarine energy cable between Montenegro and Italy, which will provide an entirely new dimension and importance to the existing and future projects in the field of energy in the region.

IAP is a proposed natural gas pipeline in Southeastern Europe (SEE) that will stretch from Albania through Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, to Split in Croatia. It will be connected with the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). The capacity of the pipeline will amount to five billion cubic meters of gas per year.

