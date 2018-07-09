LUKOIL to considerably increase gas production in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The Russian oil and gas company LUKOIL is planning to produce 14.6 billion cubic meters of gas in Uzbekistan In 2018, which is 60 percent more compared to 9.09 billion cubic meters in 2017, a source in the Russian company told Trend.

The representative of LUKOIL noted that gas production in projects involving the company will amount to 18 billion cubic meters in 2019, of which 15 billion cubic meters will be commodity gas.

LUKOIL will produce approximately 14-15 billion cubic meters of gas out of the total volume produced with the company's participation.

The company is currently conducting gas production in Uzbekistan within the framework of two Production Sharing Agreements on Kandym-Khauzak-Shady (KHSh) and Gissar gas deposits.

In April 2018, LUKOIL commissioned the Kandym gas processing complex (KGPC) located in the Bukhara region of Uzbekistan.

Earlier, in March 2018, the company opened the first gas station in Uzbekistan and the whole Central Asian region under the LUKOIL brand in Tashkent.

Pavel Zhdanov, Director for Capital Markets Operations, Acquisition and Sale of LUKOIL Assets, said earlier that LUKOIL is satisfied with implementation of projects in Uzbekistan and plans to reach the design the level of gas production.

In January-May 2018, Uzbekistan produced 466 thousand tons of gas, which is 0.6 percent more than in the same period in 2017.

