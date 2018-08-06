Italian company to build largest waste-to-energy recycling plant in Tashkent

6 August 2018 09:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Japanese companies to expand activity in Uzbekistan's gas chemical industry
Oil&Gas 09:49
Taxify says Central Asia a "very interesting" region (Exclusive)
Economy news 09:32
Uzbekistan to see first local digital banks
Economy news 4 August 16:36
Russian company to supply gas purification equipment to Uzbek plant
Oil&Gas 4 August 16:20
France lifts restrictions on supply of Uzbek melons, pomegranates
Economy news 4 August 15:44
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan establish mutual goods transit
Economy news 4 August 15:31
Latest
Japanese companies to expand activity in Uzbekistan's gas chemical industry
Oil&Gas 09:49
US dollar falls in price in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 09:49
Share of natural gas in electricity generation in Turkey exceeds 30%
Oil&Gas 09:48
Turkmen state gas concern to acquire equipment via tender
Tenders 09:44
China’s HKC Corporation interested in plant construction in Kazakhstan
Economy news 09:41
TAP’s Belgian shareholder reveals volume of investments
Oil&Gas 09:39
US restoring large-scale sanctions against Iran
Nuclear Program 09:38
Permanent exhibition of goods under Made in Azerbaijan brand to be organized in Bahrain
Economy news 09:37
Iran, Turkmenistan take gas dispute to arbitration
Iran 09:36