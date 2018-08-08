Turkmenistan holding environmental monitoring of oil companies in Caspian Sea

8 August 2018 09:29 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 8

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Caspian Environmental Service CaspEcoControl in Turkmenistan is inspecting activities of foreign and domestic companies engaged in sea and land transportation, production and transportation of energy resources, geophysical and geological surveys, the State Committee for Environmental Protection and Land Resources of Turkmenistan said in a statement.

CaspEcoControl is monitoring the environment, surface seawater and bottom sediments, groundwater of coastline, atmospheric air, the message says. It is analyzing the hydro-chemical regime in the sea at the stations located in Turkmenbashi Bay, Kiyanly Bay, Garabogaz and Avaza.

"The content of various impurities in the sea water is within acceptable limits, taking into account seasonal fluctuations and other parameters, the hydro-chemical balance of the water is stable and safe, which testifies to the environmental well-being of the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea," the message says.

Turkmenistan, together with the Caspian countries, has participated in the implementation of the Caspian environmental program since 1998. The UN Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea has also been ratified by Turkmenistan. Also, environmental insurance has been introduced, the Oil Spill Prevention and National Response Plan is being implemented in the country.

Petronas, Dragon Oil, Buried Hill, RWE Dea AG, ITERA and Eni have been involved in the development of the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. Negotiations with companies in Europe, the US and the Persian Gulf are continuing. In November 2017, French company Total announced that it was ready to make investments in Turkmenistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan to supply glass products to Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:16
Turkmenistan holding environmental monitoring of oil companies in Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 7 August 19:19
Turkmenistan preparing for chairmanship in CIS
Turkmenistan 7 August 15:50
Hunting season opens in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 7 August 13:50
Turkmenistan announces tender within development of large gas field
Tenders 7 August 10:28
State oil concern of Turkmenistan announces tender
Tenders 7 August 10:27
Latest
Southern Gas Corridor receives waiver from US sanctions against Iran's energy customers
Oil&Gas 09:37
Uzbekistan jolted by earthquake
Uzbekistan 09:33
Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey up
Economy news 09:31
Iran exporting construction materials to Europe, Asia
Economy news 09:30
Gas chemical complex with Chinese capital to be built in Kazakhstan’s Aktau
Oil&Gas 09:27
Net profit of Eurasian Development Bank exceeds plans
Economy news 09:25
Uzbek national oil company may participate in managing Tashkent's new ice complex
Economy news 09:22
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for supply of chemicals
Tenders 09:19
Kazakhstan begins to export safflower oil to Japan
Economy news 09:19