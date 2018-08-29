Azerbaijani oil prices up

29 August 2018 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $78.15 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on Aug. 28, or $0.64 more than on Aug. 24, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend Aug. 29.

The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $77.34 per barrel on Aug. 28, or $0.62 more than on Aug. 24.

Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also exports URALS oil from Russia’s Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. The oil is delivered there via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price for URALS-NOVO was $74.45 per barrel on Aug. 28, or $0.27 less than the previous price.

The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $75.06 on Aug. 28 or $0.93 more than the previous price.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil markets trading in range amid mixed supply signals
Oil&Gas 28 August 09:59
Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 20-24
Oil&Gas 26 August 11:34
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 25 August 14:20
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 22 August 13:58
Oil prices inch up as U.S. crude stocks drop, Iran sanctions weigh
Oil&Gas 22 August 12:53
Azerbaijani oil prices change
Oil&Gas 21 August 12:50
Latest
Ilham Aliyev orders to allocate funds for renovation of Lankaran-Lerik highway
Politics 12:54
Azerbaijan's non-life insurance market grows
Economy news 12:53
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Speaker of Grand National Assembly of Turkey (PHOTO)
Politics 12:53
Turkey increases its exports in July 2018
Economy news 12:52
Iran MPs look to impeach education minister
Society 12:42
Gas obtained at new Bukhara deposit
Uzbekistan 12:33
Iran's SAIPA to launch pre-sale plan to control prices
Business 12:31
Turkish fighter pilot carries out first flight in US with F-35 jet
Turkey 12:23
Uzbekistan, World Bank preparing projects worth $1 billion
Uzbekistan 11:59