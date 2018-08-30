Uzbek oil & gas company to increase liquefied gas production

30 August 2018 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Trend:

Uzbek oil-gas company Uzbekneftegaz is implementing four projects aimed at increasing production capacities of liquefied gas, Uzbek media reported Aug. 30.

The projects include construction of the fourth branch of the propane-butane mixture production unit at the Mubarek gas processing plant, as well as the modernization of the first three. It is planned to commission a propano-butane mixture production plant at Gazleneftegazdobycha LLC.

Modernization of some propane-butane mixture production lines at Shurtanneftegaz LLC will be completed.

"In order to meet the needs of the community facilities and households, it is planned to supply more than 400,000 tons of liquefied gas, while 300,000 tons are planned to be supplied to the companies of the economy industries through the commodity exchange. Part of the produced liquefied gas is planned to be exported to neighboring countries," the report said.

In January-August 2018, consumers were delivered 260,000 tons of liquefied gas and more than 436,000 domestic gas cylinders. By the end of 2018, 140,000 tons of liquefied gas and about 200,000 domestic gas cylinders are planned to be delivered.

According to the report, 3.4 million homes are provided with natural gas in Uzbekistan and about 3 million of them use liquefied gas.

