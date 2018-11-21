Petronas eyes to expand oil & gas co-op with Turkmenistan

21 November 2018 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani president views Turkmen national carpet museum (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 20:24
Ashgabat hosting workshop dedicated to digital economy
Turkmenistan 21 November 19:44
Azerbaijani president visits "People's Memory" complex in Ashgabat (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 18:55
OSCE delegation on national minorities to visit Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 21 November 17:28
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Turkmenistan for official visit (PHOTO)
Politics 21 November 16:27
CNPC talks its investments in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 21 November 16:13
Latest
US, South Korea to reduce scope of 'Foal Eagle' military exercise
US 00:15
Oil rebounds after prior session's slide; glut worries persist
Oil&Gas 21 November 23:34
Azerbaijan, Russia discuss legal status of Caspian Sea
Politics 21 November 22:36
New industrial enterprises to be launched in Astana before year-end
Economy news 21 November 22:00
Google crash detected in US, UK, Spain and some other countries - reports
Europe 21 November 21:43
Baku-based communications operator looking for ways out of crisis
ICT 21 November 21:34
Over one ton of narcotics seized in Azerbaijan
Economy news 21 November 21:02
Azerbaijani president congratulates Lebanese counterpart
Politics 21 November 20:58
Acting PM's statement confirms Armenia’s disinterest in Karabakh conflict settlement
Commentary 21 November 20:50