Saipem gets two new contracts in Saudi Arabia

Italy’s Saipem has been awarded two new contracts in Saudi Arabia, worth over $3.5 billion, Trend reports citing the company.

Reportedly, the two projects, encompassing engineering, procurement, construction and installation, have been awarded by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) to the Onshore E&C division and involve the development of the land facilities of the Berri and Marjan gas fields, both located in the Arabian Gulf.

The first contract, “PKG-01 Expand Abu Ali Crude & KGP Gas Facilities” for the Berri field, concerns the expansion, through the installation of new process units, of the Abu Ali oil-gas separation plant located on the island of the same name, about 50 km north of the Ras Tanura refinery, and of the gas treatment plant of Khursaniyah, said Saipem.

“The second contract, "Gas Treatment and Sulfur Recovery" related to the Marjan field, concerns the construction of a gas treatment unit and of another unit for the recovery of acid gases for sulfur production. The treatment of acid gases will almost completely eliminate the release of sulfur oxides into the environment: more than 99.9 percent of the gases will be recovered and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere will comply with the most stringent international standards,” said the company.

Saipem is a leading company in engineering, drilling and construction of major projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is “One-Company” organized in five business divisions (Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling and XSIGHT, dedicated to conceptual design). Saipem is a global solution provider with distinctive skills and competences and high-tech assets, which it uses to identify solutions aimed at satisfying its customers’ requirements. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, it is present in over 70 countries worldwide and has 32,000 employees of 120 different nationalities.

