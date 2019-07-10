Saipem gets two new contracts in Saudi Arabia

10 July 2019 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Italy’s Saipem has been awarded two new contracts in Saudi Arabia, worth over $3.5 billion, Trend reports citing the company.

Reportedly, the two projects, encompassing engineering, procurement, construction and installation, have been awarded by the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) to the Onshore E&C division and involve the development of the land facilities of the Berri and Marjan gas fields, both located in the Arabian Gulf.

The first contract, “PKG-01 Expand Abu Ali Crude & KGP Gas Facilities” for the Berri field, concerns the expansion, through the installation of new process units, of the Abu Ali oil-gas separation plant located on the island of the same name, about 50 km north of the Ras Tanura refinery, and of the gas treatment plant of Khursaniyah, said Saipem.

“The second contract, "Gas Treatment and Sulfur Recovery" related to the Marjan field, concerns the construction of a gas treatment unit and of another unit for the recovery of acid gases for sulfur production. The treatment of acid gases will almost completely eliminate the release of sulfur oxides into the environment: more than 99.9 percent of the gases will be recovered and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere will comply with the most stringent international standards,” said the company.

Saipem is a leading company in engineering, drilling and construction of major projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors. It is “One-Company” organized in five business divisions (Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling and XSIGHT, dedicated to conceptual design). Saipem is a global solution provider with distinctive skills and competences and high-tech assets, which it uses to identify solutions aimed at satisfying its customers’ requirements. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, it is present in over 70 countries worldwide and has 32,000 employees of 120 different nationalities.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, Italy mull business partnership prospects
Turkmenistan 9 July 15:25
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Italian Minister of Agricultural, Food, Forestry and Tourism Policies
Politics 8 July 17:14
Italy is ready to enhance trade ties with Iranian businessmen
Economy 8 July 17:12
Pope defends migrants after clashes between Italy and rescue ships
Other News 8 July 15:41
Uzbekistan to start building new metallurgical complex
Economy 8 July 15:17
TAP of great importance in energy diversification – Italian deputy FM (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 8 July 11:35
Latest
Qatar acquires hotels in Istanbul
Economy 12:19
Total reveals volume of greenhouse gas emissions from its projects
Oil&Gas 12:13
Oil gains after U.S. stockpiles drop, rigs evacuated
World 12:03
Another salt manufacturing construction halted in Kazakhstan
Economy 11:57
Azerbaijan Energy Regulatory Agency reveals number of implemented projects
Oil&Gas 11:55
43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee wraps up in Baku
Society 11:52
Uzbekistan Airways resumes flights from Karshi to Moscow
Economy 11:51
Turkey imposing limit on imported goods purchased online
Economy 11:47
What is volume of peach and nectarine exports from Georgia?
Economy 11:45