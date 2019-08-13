Over 50 M tons of oil produced in Kazakhstan

13 August 2019 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan discovers new oil field
Oil&Gas 09:31
Oil prices slip as demand concerns outweigh efforts to curb supply
Other News 09:29
JAC pickup trucks of Kazakh assembly to be sold in Russia
Economy 12 August 12:02
Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan to purchase medicine via tender
Tenders 12 August 10:13
Turkmenistan to hold talks on oil and gas projects
Oil&Gas 12 August 09:29
MP: Iran never stops to export oil
Oil&Gas 11 August 13:17
Latest
Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security says Atambayev was preparing coup
Kyrgyzstan 10:57
President Rivlin meets with Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg
Israel 10:50
Egyptian companies invited to invest in Uzbekistan
Economy 10:44
Japan says South Korea failed to justify trade restriction
Other News 10:38
Singapore slashes 2019 growth forecast stoking recession fears
Other News 10:38
Iran's north and south ports to transit cargo to landlocked countries
Economy 10:37
Iran announces new regulations for fruit exports
Economy 10:07
Australian police investigate report man armed with knife in downtown Sydney
Other News 09:55
Heavy road accident in Turkish capital
Turkey 09:52