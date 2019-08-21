Petrofac to provide personnel to Unity Platform in Central North Sea

21 August 2019 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Petrofac’s Engineering & Production Services (EPS) business has been awarded a three-year Operations & Maintenance Support Services contract from INEOS FPS, Trend reports citing Petrofac.

Under the terms of the agreement, Petrofac will provide personnel to the Unity Platform in the Central North Sea, the onshore Cruden Bay Terminal and other landline sites.

The contract builds upon Petrofac’s existing relationship with INEOS FPS in the UKCS, where it currently provides a Maintenance Consultancy service.

As part of this new scope, Petrofac will deploy support personnel to INEOS FPS via its dedicated 24/7 Delivery Hub, through which all of its labour supply contracts are managed. The Hub offers the flexibility of shared resources across contracts, enabling fluctuating client requirements to be managed in a flexible, cost-effective way.

Commenting on the award, Nick Shorten, Managing Director for Petrofac Engineering and Production Services in the Western Hemisphere, said: “INEOS is making significant investments into its Forties Pipeline System and we look forward to drawing on the depth of our expertise to support them.

“This award builds on our existing track record for the provision of experienced, competent and operations-ready personnel in support of both onshore and offshore activities. Our teams will focus on a safe and efficient delivery as we support INEOS FPS to increase uptime, improve asset performance and optimise operating expenditure.”

