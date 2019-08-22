Electricity generation up in Azerbaijan

22 August 2019 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Sara Israfilbayova - Trend:

Power stations in Azerbaijan generated 14.2 billion kilowatt hours of electricity in January-July 2019, which is 5.1 percent more compared to January-July 2018, Trend reports referring to State Statistical Committee.

Of the total volume of electricity produced in January-July 2019, 13.7 billion kilowatt hours accounted for commercial use, which is 5.3 percent more as compared to January-July 2018.

Of the power generated for the commercial use, the share of thermal power plants (TPPs) accounted for 12.5 billion kilowatt-hours, which is 6.6 percent more than in the same period of 2018.

Hydroelectric power plants (HPP) in Azerbaijan produced 1.04 billion kilowatt hours of electricity for the reported period, which is 11.8 percent less than in January-July 2018.

According to the State Statistical Committee, during the reported period, wind power generation produced 71.1 million kilowatt hours of electricity (five times growth over a year) and solar power generation produced 25.7 million kilowatt hours of electricity (increase by 9.8 percent ) .

---

