OPEC+ is expected to adjust their oil output in line with demand

26 December 2019 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 25
Oil&Gas 10:31
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 24
Oil&Gas 25 December 10:25
Azerbaijani oil prices on Dec. 23
Oil&Gas 24 December 10:27
OPEC+ may be forced to cut even deeper in March 2020
Oil&Gas 23 December 18:45
Oil eases but supported by trade deal hopes
Oil&Gas 23 December 13:03
What will be OPEC+ major challenge in 2020?
Oil&Gas 23 December 10:44
Latest
EBRD, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Transport, PPP Development Agency sign agreement
Transport 15:57
Switzerland's EuroChem to create mineral fertilizer plant in Kazakhstan
Construction 15:54
Kazakhstan’s president ratifies amendments to agreement Baikonur Cosmodrome rent
Kazakhstan 15:47
Azerbaijani canning factory to increase production of compotes
Business 15:46
Azerbaijan’s AG Bank passes Microsoft cybersecurity audit
Finance 15:42
Iran exported 4,000 kilograms of tea to neighboring countries
Business 15:41
Azerbaijan’s Masalli Brick Factory increases production of facing bricks
Business 15:16
Azerbaijan earns on tourism more than its neighbors
Tourism 15:13
Uzbekistan Railways electrifies 1,000 km of railway network in country
Transport 14:52