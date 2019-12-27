Over 3.35B barrels of oil shipped from Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline

27 December 2019 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan reveals oil pumping volume via BTC
Oil&Gas 12 December 18:49
March schedule of oil shipment from Novorossiysk port
Oil&Gas 2 March 10:57
SOCAR discloses volume of oil to be shipped from Ceyhan in February
Oil&Gas 24 January 18:44
SOCAR discloses oil volume to be shipped from Ceyhan in December
Oil&Gas 28 November 2018 20:53
Schedule of oil shipment from Novorossiysk port for October
Oil&Gas 1 October 2018 12:26
SOCAR discloses oil volume to be shipped from Ceyhan in October
Oil&Gas 24 September 2018 21:15
Latest
Decrease in import, export duties to revive Azerbaijan’s market of non-oil products
Business 19:18
Official: Use of differential VAT in Azerbaijan without solving accounting problem may cause big problems
Economy 19:03
Ashgabat, Bishkek mull creation of JV
Turkmenistan 18:40
Baku Textile Factory to launch new line of men’s clothing
Business 18:39
Azerbaijani foreign minister receives outgoing Sudanese ambassador (PHOTO)
Politics 18:37
Dev't of back up energy sources for Baku Metro in full swing
Transport 18:31
Azerbaijan’s ruling party reveals list of its MP candidates
Politics 18:30
Kazakh Bek Air's plane crash: foreign citizens were on board
Kazakhstan 18:30
Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Generals Committee dies in Bek Air's plane crash
Kazakhstan 18:20