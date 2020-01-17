Eurogas takes step forward in reducing methane emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 17

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Eurogas has taken one more step towards reducing methane emissions, as it joined the Methane Guiding Principles initiative – a voluntary partnership of industry and civil society organizations aimed at reducing methane emissions across the natural gas supply chain, from production to end consumer, Trend reports citing Eurogas.

Eurogas is an association representing the European gas wholesale, retail and distribution sectors towards the EU institutions. Founded in 1990, Eurogas currently comprises 46 companies and associations from 21 countries.

“This development stresses the gas industry’s commitment to reducing methane emissions in relation to natural gas. The European Commission is expected to bring forward an EU methane strategy in the first quarter of 2020,” said the association.

Eurogas Secretary General, James Watson noted that members of Eurogas have always been committed to limiting methane emissions in their networks and will continue to work on and implement best practices.

“Joining the Methane Guiding Principles partnership is another step in this direction. It includes cooperation on advancing strong performance across value chains, improving transparency and data accuracy, and positively engaging in dialogue on methane regulation with policymakers,” noted Watson.

He pointed out that gas will play a crucial role in supporting countries across Europe to address their carbon emissions. “Using gas for power generation, industry, transport and heating will help meet future energy demand while achieving decarbonisation. Therefore, working together with serious partners from across the spectrum of energy sector interests to reduce methane emissions is the right and responsible action to take.”

The Methane Guiding principles focus on five priority areas for action along the natural gas supply chain: Continually reduce methane emissions; Advance strong performance across the gas supply chain; Improve accuracy of methane emissions data; Advocate sound policy and regulations on methane emissions; Increase transparency.

