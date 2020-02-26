Turkmenistan promotes TAPI gas pipeline project in Dubai

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, Feb. 26

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

An international conference entitled “TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) - a gas pipeline of peace and cooperation” took place in Dubai (UAE) as part of the oil and gas road show of Turkmenistan on Feb. 24-25, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen foreign ministry.

The event was attended by Adviser to Turkmen President on Oil and Gas Issues Yagshigeldy Kakayev, Director of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Afghan Minister of Industry and Trade Ajmal Ahmadi, Head of Turkmen Vnesheconombank (Bank for Development and Foreign Economic Affairs) Rahimberdi Jepbarov, Chairman of the Board of Dragon Oil (UAE) Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer and other officials.

About 100 companies from more than 40 countries attended in the forum. During the presentation, information was provided on progress in the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline and its impact on the socio-economic development of the region.

On the sidelines of the conference, negotiations were held between the managers of the Turkmen fuel and energy complex and the management of interested foreign companies. A seminar was also held on the legal and tax aspects of investing in the Turkmen oil and gas sector.

The construction of the Turkmen section of the TAPI pipeline was launched in December 2015. The design capacity of the pipeline may reach 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year. The pipeline will pass through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar (816 kilometers), through the cities of Quetta and Multan across Pakistani territory (819 kilometers), and reach the city of Fazilka in India.

The construction of the Afghan section of the pipeline was initiated in February 2018, while the construction of the Pakistani section is planned to be launched in 2020.

The Turkmengas State Concern is the leader of the TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd. international consortium. It acts as the main financier and manager of the project. The consortium also includes Afghan Gas Corporation, Pakistan’s Inter State Gas Systems (Private) Limited Company and India’s GAIL Company.

Turkmenistan exports gas to China and Russia.