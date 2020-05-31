Azerbaijani oil prices for May 26-28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $36.03 per barrel last week (on May 26-28), which is 18 cents or 0.5 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $37.14 per barrel, while the minimum - $35.13.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $33.4 per barrel last week, which is $1.11 or 3.2 percent less compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $34.38 per barrel, while the minimum - $32.61.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $34.53 per barrel, which is $5.85 or 20.3 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $36.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $34.15.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili