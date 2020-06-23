Azerbaijani oil prices rise

Oil&Gas 23 June 2020 11:10 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $43.94 per barrel on June 22, which is $1.08 more compared to the previous price, Trend reports on June 23 with reference to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.41 per barrel on June 22, which is $1.09 more compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port amounted to $43.81 per barrel on June 22, which is $1.21 more compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, amounted to $42.8 per barrel on June 22, showing a growth by $1.37.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsmailovaNargis

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Israeli health ministry orders reopening of coronavirus units amidst rise in cases
Israeli health ministry orders reopening of coronavirus units amidst rise in cases
Israel reports 20,339 COVID-19 cases, 304 deaths
Israel reports 20,339 COVID-19 cases, 304 deaths
Virus worries rise as over 250 cases diagnosed in 24 hours across Israel
Virus worries rise as over 250 cases diagnosed in 24 hours across Israel
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan to further reduce oil output under OPEC+ agreement Oil&Gas 12:21
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture opens tender to buy construction materials Tenders 12:17
EU, WHO send medical aid to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 12:16
Czech Republic, Azerbaijan to hold economic consultations Business 12:03
Turkey sees historically low number of Georgian tourists Turkey 12:02
Real effective rate of Azerbaijani manat reaches highest level despite pandemic Finance 12:01
Czech Republic, Azerbaijan to ink energy cooperation agreement soon Oil&Gas 11:43
Japan to partly ease travel restrictions with Vietnam Other News 11:40
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment from Algeria via its ports since early 2020 Turkey 11:38
IFC finances Uzbekistan's Ipoteka Bank to support privatization, increase lending to SMEs Finance 11:34
Natural gas has opportunity to expand its market share, says Axpo Oil&Gas 11:24
Volume of cargo transportation from Turkey to Turkmenistan dips Turkey 11:21
Georgia records 3 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 11:19
Axpo intends to grow in gas trading, reduce dependence on electricity Oil&Gas 11:19
Uzbekistan's five-month import of chemical products from Turkey plunges Turkey 11:17
Kazakhstan ups export volumes to Italy Business 11:13
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Oil&Gas 11:10
Uzbekistan begins exporting peanut to China Business 11:02
UK house prices to fall 5% this year, recover gradually Europe 10:55
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on June 23 Finance 10:47
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 27 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:42
Turkish clothes remain popular on Kazakh market Business 10:42
Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant restarts operating Nuclear Program 10:42
GECF: Gas demand could reach 2019 levels only in 2022 Oil&Gas 10:41
Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy diesel fuel via tender Tenders 10:36
Azerbaijan, Russia to cooperate in oil & gas machinery industry Business 10:36
Elmar Gasimov: ‘Students should demand quality education from teachers, not concessions’ Society 10:29
Georgia working with international, local experts on Economic Recovery Plan Business 10:15
Trend News Agency launches its new online newspaper in France Society 10:00
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 23 Finance 09:58
Iranian currency rates for June 23 Finance 09:57
Georgia to provide direct subsidies to vine-growers Finance 09:56
Fountain oil inflow obtained at Kazakhstan's onshore field Oil&Gas 09:40
Oil prices seesaw after Navarro walks back comment saying U.S.-China trade deal was 'over' Oil&Gas 09:06
Kyrgyzstan reports 163 new COVID-19 cases. 3519 in total Kyrgyzstan 08:47
S. Korea reports 46 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 12,484 ` Other News 08:24
Poland supports idea of developing multimodal transport corridors passing Azerbaijan Transport 08:00
499 more coronavirus cases recorded in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:41
Chinese mainland reports 22 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:45
Brazil registers 21,432 additional coronavirus cases, 654 deaths Other News 06:13
Trump decides to terminate China trade deal over coronavirus, says trade adviser US 05:29
Chile reports nearly 250,000 COVID-19 cases Other News 04:31
U.S. coronavirus deaths reach over 120,000 as new hot spots emerge US 03:50
U.S. designates four major Chinese media outlets as foreign missions US 03:13
UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 42,647 as another 15 patients die Europe 02:39
Rocket hits premises of Baghdad international airport, no significant damage Other News 02:01
Zarif: Iran to send Ukrainian plane black box to France Politics 01:25
Turkey arrests 4 spies working for France Turkey 00:49
Iraq closer to peak stage of COVID-19 pandemic: minister Other News 00:14
Kazakhstan confirms 127 coronavirus deaths Kazakhstan 22 June 23:27
Global coronavirus cases top 9 million World 22 June 23:01
Saudi Arabia: Hajj 2020 to be held with very limited number of pilgrims Arab World 22 June 22:40
Turkey's coronavirus tests near 3M mark Turkey 22 June 22:24
Qatar reports 1,034 new COVID-19 infections, 88,403 in total Arab World 22 June 22:11
Moscow to ease more coronavirus restrictions on June 23 Russia 22 June 21:43
Galt&Taggart: Restrictions on outbound tourism to boost domestic tourism in Georgia Tourism 22 June 21:31
Georgian continues to examine possibility of opening borders Transport 22 June 21:27
Turkish Airlines, Ukrainian SkyUp Airlines to resume flights to Georgia in July Transport 22 June 21:26
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 22 June 21:25
Georgia continues modernization of Rikoti pass Construction 22 June 21:23
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 22 June 21:21
Iran's IRGC says to set up permanent base in Indian Ocean Politics 22 June 21:09
Azerbaijan eyes 50% of energy consumption from renewable sources Oil&Gas 22 June 21:02
Iranian Bank of Industry and Mine issues more loans to startup companies Business 22 June 20:54
Azerbaijan discloses data on grain harvesting as of June 22 Finance 22 June 20:47
Iran discloses volume of mangoes harvested in Sistan-Baluchestan province Business 22 June 20:40
Azerbaijani president congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg His Royal Highness Henri Politics 22 June 20:29
Iran's government to hire new work force through general exam Iran 22 June 20:28
Azerbaijan Banks Association appeals to citizens regarding currency exchange operations Finance 22 June 20:16
FM: Azerbaijan supports peaceful resolution of Jammu & Kashmir issue (PHOTO) Politics 22 June 20:12
VISA continues providing support to Azerbaijan during COVID-19 Finance 22 June 19:52
Iran discloses value of goods exported from Sistan-Baluchestan Province to Pakistan Business 22 June 19:31
Azerbaijan reveals 478 new COVID-19 cases Society 22 June 19:31
Iran's car industry should rely on knowledge-based companies? Business 22 June 19:23
Revenues of Azerbaijan's Compulsory Insurance Bureau increase Economy 22 June 19:10
President of Republic of North Macedonia congratulates Azerbaijani president Politics 22 June 18:58
VISA talks contactless transactions in Azerbaijan Finance 22 June 18:58
Turkey's export of mining products to Azerbaijan grows Turkey 22 June 18:41
MEDEF International: French companies have room for development on Georgian market Business 22 June 18:33
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan unveils its five-month GDP Finance 22 June 18:24
Kazakhstan taking measures to enhance air transport safety Transport 22 June 18:23
Bilateral potential to be taken into account in Afghanistan-Iran trade relations Business 22 June 18:20
Kazakhstan, China agree to boost railway cargo transportation Transport 22 June 18:11
Tehran Stock Exchange sees big rise in liquid assets Business 22 June 18:09
Russia's Ulyanovsk region eyes exporting grain to Kazakhstan Business 22 June 18:03
Memorandum to be signed between Iran and Afghanistan Business 22 June 17:57
Delta to resume flights between U.S. and China US 22 June 17:57
Azerbaijani Compulsory Insurance Bureau introduces new e-service Economy 22 June 17:53
Energy Minister: Iran's electricity exports to Afghanistan to increase Oil&Gas 22 June 17:53
Turkmenistan - potential new market for Russian-Japanese enterprise Business 22 June 17:51
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on June 23 Oil&Gas 22 June 17:40
Ambassador Lee Litzenberger Visits Red Crescent Warehouse ahead of Delivery of Hygiene Supplies to 600 Households (PHOTO) Other News 22 June 17:34
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas state concern to buy railway equipment via tender Tenders 22 June 17:31
Iran's COVID-19 battle toughens as healthcare workers getting infected Iran 22 June 17:24
UNPD to finance business projects in Uzbekistan Business 22 June 17:17
Turkmengas opens tender for modernization of technological line Tenders 22 June 17:15
Iran increases investment-allocated areas in Bushehr Province Business 22 June 17:05
Value of agricultural, industrial production in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan disclosed Business 22 June 17:05
Azerbaijan expands export of persimmons Business 22 June 17:01
Kazakhstan in talks to establish strategy to attract investors in mining Business 22 June 17:00
All news