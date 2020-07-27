Azerbaijani oil prices (July 20-24)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27
By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:
The average price for Azeri Light oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.74 per barrel last week (from July 20 through July 24), which is 7 cents or 0.2 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $45.74 per barrel, while the minimum - $44.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.68 per barrel last week, which is 27 cents or 0.1 percent less compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $44.74 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.9.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $43.18 per barrel, which is 81 cents or 1.8 percent less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $44.33 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.23.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.13 per barrel, which is 6 cents or 0.1 percent more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $45.13 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.39.
|
Oil grade/date
|
July 20, 2020
|
July 21, 2020
|
July 22, 2020
|
July 23, 2020
|
July 24, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
44
|
45.74
|
44.67
|
45.14
|
44.17
|
44.74
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
43.39
|
45.13
|
44.05
|
44.53
|
43.54
|
44.13
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
42.86
|
44.33
|
43.04
|
43.44
|
42.23
|
43.18
|
Brent Dated
|
43.15
|
44.74
|
43.47
|
44.14
|
42.9
|
43.68
