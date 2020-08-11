Bos Shelf: Sail away of jacket for Azerbaijani ACE project expected in late 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11
By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:
The construction of the jacket for the Azeri Central-East (ACE) platform has begun, said Orkhan Huseynov, commercial manager of Bos Shelf company, operator of Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant.
Huseynov made the remark at a press tour at the plant, Trend reports on August 11.
According to the manager, the completion of the project on the construction of the support block for ACE is expected in 2021.
"The sail away of the jackets of the ACE project is expected at the end of next year," he said.
As Huseynov noted, work on the Umid project continues, and the first phase will be complete in the mid-2021.
