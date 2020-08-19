Turan Drilling & Engineering to manage BP procurement activity in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Turan Drilling & Engineering Company LLC (A KCA Deutag and SOCAR AQS Company), today announces that it has been awarded a contract amendment to manage procurement, maintenance and warehousing activities on behalf of BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited (“BP”), Trend reports citing KCA Deutag.

The agreement, effective 15 June 2020, means Turan Drilling & Engineering JV will manage the SAP maintenance system, wells procurement activity, inventory, storage and warehousing for the BP Global Wells Organisation in Azerbaijan. Turan Drilling & Engineering has employed an additional 71 people to support this activity, 69 of whom are Azerbaijani nationals. The amendment has a value of up to US $120 million and applies to the contract awarded by BP to Turan Drilling & Engineering in 2019 for the operations and maintenance of seven platform drilling rigs operated by BP in the Caspian Sea pursuant to Product Sharing Agreements. These are the East, West and Central Azeri, Deepwater Gunashli, West Chirag, Chirag and Shah Deniz installations. The initial term is for five years with two one-year extension options. Bob Petrie, General Director, Turan Drilling & Engineering said, “We are delighted that BP has demonstrated its faith in Turan Drilling & Engineering, by broadening the service we provide in Azerbaijan to include procurement activities. This shows our ability to offer value at, and beyond the rig site, providing solutions for customers across their operations.”

Formed in July 2018, Turan Drilling & Engineering is a joint venture between KCA Deutag and SOCAR AQS. It is jointly owned by the two companies and combines KCA Deutag’s expertise as a world leading drilling and engineering contractor with SOCAR AQS’s unrivalled knowledge, experience and infrastructure in the Caspian region.

KCA Deutag is one of the world’s leading drilling and engineering contractors working onshore and offshore. The group consists of four business units: Land, Offshore, RDS and Bentec.

KCA Deutag and its affiliates operate drilling rigs globally, employing people in Africa, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, the Caspian Sea, Canada and South East Asia. With over 40 years of platform drilling experience, KCA Deutag is one of the world’s largest platform services operators. Either directly or through its joint venture arrangements, the group is responsible for the management of drilling and maintenance operations on around 30 platforms and two Gusto CJ70 Jack Ups. The group currently employs approximately 816 people in Azerbaijan, 86% of whom are Azerbaijani nationals.