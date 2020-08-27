Turkish Energy Ministry bans local oil company from participating in TPIC's tenders
Mehriban Aliyeva is true defender of historical and cultural values, true example of humanitarianism: Marianna Vardinoyannis
Latest
Mehriban Aliyeva is true defender of historical and cultural values, true example of humanitarianism: Marianna Vardinoyannis
Azercell's Customer Service Centers and Mobile Customer Service continue their uninterrupted operation (PHOTO)
FM: Azerbaijan pins special hopes on active role of Russia in settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict