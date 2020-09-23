Bulgarian MEP: Azerbaijani oil, gas pipelines strongly contribute to pan-European energy

Oil&Gas 23 September 2020 13:52 (UTC+04:00)
Bulgarian MEP: Azerbaijani oil, gas pipelines strongly contribute to pan-European energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Nargiz Sadikhova, Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa oil pipelines, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas pipeline has strongly contributed to pan-European energy security and beyond, Bulgarian MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk told Trend.

Kyuchyuk noted that Azerbaijan contributes to the energy security of Europe as one of its reliable strategic partners in the field of energy.

“It is important to see that this cooperation still in the stage of further development. Southern Gas Corridor which is one of the largest energy infrastructure projects in the world, will help increase European energy security by bringing Caspian gas resources to markets in Europe for the very first time. This project fits well within modern energy architecture of Europe with its potential to further extension towards Western Balkans, as well as support for the clean energy transition of the region,” he said.

Talking overall relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria Kyuchyuk noted that countries have a long history of good cooperation and partnership, including on parliamentary level.

“Your country is an important ally of Bulgaria and we have the potential to cooperate in many areas such as energy, tourism, agriculture, education and culture, which will be beneficial for both Bulgaria, Azerbaijan and the EU. This what I am trying to do as a member of the European Parliament. In recent years, I have been working to comprehensively improve and strengthen bilateral relations between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and the European Parliament because the cooperation between these two institutions will be crucial for future political association and economic integration,” he said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

