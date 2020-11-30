OPEC+ monitoring committee meeting yields no consensus
Sunday’s informal consultations of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee yielded no consensus on oil production levels to be recommended to the OPEC nations in the first months of 2021, a source in the organization told TASS, Trend reports.
"The meeting is over," the source said, adding that consultations and talks will be continued.
According to Bloomberg, some committee members object against postponement of cuts easing from January 2021 to a later date.
