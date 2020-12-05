Azerenergy issues time framing to restore power plants in liberated Sugovushan (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

Trend:

The territories liberated from the Armenian occupation have many suitable energy facilities, including the small hydroelectric power stations ‘Sugovushan-1’ and ‘Sugovushan-2’ (with a total capacity of 7.8 megawatts) in Sugovushan settlement, Tartar district, Trend reports referring to Azerenergy OJSC.

"The Armenians damaged the stations, broke everything that could be broken. Despite that the machine rooms, units, generators, including the control center building, are damaged, panels and equipment, substation voltage transformers, switch switches, etc. are out of order, everything will be restored," the company said.

The company also stressed that the damage caused to the power plants was calculated and design work was carried out to restore them. Tentatively within 3 months the work will be completed and the plants will be commissioned.

The territories were liberated by the Azerbaijani army during the 44-day war.

The video footage about the current state of the small power stations in the settlement is presented below.