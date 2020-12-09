DESFA elaborates on auctions for new Interconnection Point with TAP

EIA changes forecast for Kazakhstan's 4Q2020 oil extraction Oil&Gas 10:47
Brent prices to exceed $60/bbl only in 2022, says JP Morgan Oil&Gas 10:45
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana increasing flights to Uzbekistan's capital Transport 10:45
Moody's upgrades credit rating of Azerbaijan's Bank of Baku Finance 10:38
Kazakhstan records decline in gold, currency reserves Finance 10:34
JP Morgan expects global oil supply to exceed 100 mb/d Oil&Gas 10:24
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 9 Finance 10:20
Azerbaijan's hazelnuts to soon be exported to Italy and Russia Business 10:16
Necessary steps for transport, communication sector dev’t identified in Turkmenistan Transport 10:14
Iranian currency rates for December 9 Finance 10:13
India, Nepal review progress on wide-ranging bilateral agenda Other News 10:09
DESFA elaborates on auctions for new Interconnection Point with TAP Oil&Gas 10:00
OPEC+ to be highly compliant with its deal in early 2021 Oil&Gas 09:46
Oil prices to be higher on restrained OPEC+ production Oil&Gas 09:42
10M2020 value of Azerbaijan's import of Czech products down Business 09:33
Russia-Azerbaijan relations have character of strategic partnership - ambassador Politics 09:24
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks Politics 09:19
EIA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2020-21 oil output Oil&Gas 09:17
6th Iran-Austria Energy Working Group meeting to be held soon Iran 08:44
Mass COVID-19 vaccination in Britain kicks off Europe 08:06
Head of NCDC: Georgia to receive COVID-19 vaccine as early as possible Georgia 07:35
Kazakh capital reports highest number of COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:12
ARETI making efforts to increase export potential of Turkmenistan’s fuel, energy sector Oil&Gas 07:01
Biden nominates Lloyd Austin as secretary of defense US 06:51
S.Korea reports 686 more COVID-19 cases, 39,432 in total Other News 06:04
Turkey's eight-month export to D-8 countries downgrades Turkey 05:01
5.3-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands region World 04:39
Helicopter with six people on board crashes in eastern France Europe 03:52
Chile's COVID-19 cases top 563,500, death toll reaches 15,680 Other News 02:53
Israel to begin mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Dec. 20: health ministry Israel 01:56
Johnson heads to Brussels on Wednesday for last ditch trade talks Europe 01:08
Moody's expects oil prices at $40-45 per barrel in 2021 Oil&Gas 00:18
ITFC to foster inclusive economic growth in Uzbekistan’s business community Business 00:07
Apple launches $549 new AirPods Max, pricier than some iPhones World 8 December 23:23
Rouhani: Iran to produce, purchase COVID-19 vaccine Iran 8 December 22:27
Turkish, Georgian FMs talk economic coop Georgia 8 December 22:25
Turkey reports more than 33,000 daily coronavirus cases Turkey 8 December 22:23
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company opens tender to buy petrol Tenders 8 December 21:38
Azerbaijan national team withdrew from participation in European Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Mersin Society 8 December 21:35
European Gymnastics team set out for Mersin to particiate Artistic Gymnastics Championships Society 8 December 21:31
UK reports highest weekly coronavirus deaths since May 15 Europe 8 December 21:06
Employees of some organizations allowed to move during tough quarantine regime in Azerbaijan Economy 8 December 20:12
Mortality rate of COVID-19 reduces in Iran Society 8 December 20:11
OPEC Plus output increase to impact Iran's oil sale Oil&Gas 8 December 20:06
Azerbaijani ministry to hold online event to support implementation of start-up ideas ICT 8 December 19:36
Azerbaijan to demonstrate UAVs during Victory military parade in Baku (PHOTO) Society 8 December 19:35
Azerbaijan avenue and Karabakh quarter open in Turkey (PHOTO) Society 8 December 19:34
Revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region to make significant contribution to regional cooperation – Azerbaijani minister (PHOTO) Economy 8 December 19:33
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 9 Oil&Gas 8 December 19:06
Kazakhstan Development Bank completes stage of introducing digital technologies in its operations Business 8 December 19:05
Presentation of book of President of Turkmenistan "Traditions of Turkmen Statehood" published in Azerbaijani language Turkmenistan 8 December 19:04
Kazan gunpowder plant eyes organizing production of gunpowder in Uzbekistan Business 8 December 19:02
Turkey appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 8 December 18:56
Japanese holding buys stake in the Uzbek agricultural chemicals manufacturer Business 8 December 18:38
Bioethanol production to be commissioned in North Kazakhstan Business 8 December 18:21
Trade turnover between Turkey, Iran rose in October - ministry Turkey 8 December 18:15
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance places state medium-term bonds at auction Finance 8 December 18:14
Mehriban Aliyeva: Heydar Aliyev Foundation launches project on restoration of our religious monuments and mosques in ancient land of Karabakh (PHOTO) Politics 8 December 18:12
Azerbaijan to allow some activities during COVID-related quarantine Economy 8 December 17:53
Georgia offers best conditions for outsourcing business companies in IT sector - Georgian Chamber of Commerce ICT 8 December 17:48
Supporting players in banking market remains central to Proparco’s strategy in Georgia Business 8 December 17:48
Uzbekistan’s remittances decline amid pandemic Finance 8 December 17:47
New bulk cargo terminal to be put into operation in Georgian port of Poti Transport 8 December 17:46
EU4Youth aims to set up Rural Innovation Hubs in Georgia Business 8 December 17:42
Beauty salons, barbershops in Azerbaijan not to work during lockdown Society 8 December 17:35
Kazakhstan’s KAZ Minerals revises its 2020 production forecast Business 8 December 17:34
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 8 December 17:27
Turkey reveals data on passenger transportation in Istanbul Turkey 8 December 17:26
Turkmennebit announces tender for the purchase of drilling equipment Tenders 8 December 17:23
Georgian insurance companies have losses in 9 months of 2020 Finance 8 December 17:12
Road construction in one of Azerbaijan's districts completed (PHOTO) Transport 8 December 17:01
No need for renegotiation of Iran JCPOA - Iranian government spokesman Politics 8 December 16:52
Azerbaijani IT company talks new solutions for entrepreneurship ICT 8 December 16:45
Funds to be allocated for purchase of special communal techniques in Azerbaijan Business 8 December 16:39
Why German industry is looking past China to the rest of Asia Europe 8 December 16:38
Turkmenistan conducts mass planting of winter onions in its northern region Business 8 December 16:33
COVID-19 pandemic causes enormous damage to Georgian aviation industry Transport 8 December 16:33
Iran plans to reduce reliance on oil revenues in budget plan Business 8 December 16:30
Irrigation and reclamation facilities in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan to be restored Uzbekistan 8 December 16:30
ENERGO-PRO Georgia's financial results exacerbated by increased electricity purchase expenses Oil&Gas 8 December 16:30
Azerbaijan issues rules for using int'l, domestic flights during COVID-19 quarantine Society 8 December 16:27
Photojournalist of Trend news agency awarded at int’l competition (PHOTO) Society 8 December 16:23
Azerbaijani pomegranate producer to increase exports in 2021 Business 8 December 16:21
Number of enterprises planned to be established in Iran shrinks Business 8 December 16:18
Iran unveils details of exports from Qom Province Business 8 December 16:14
TAP has set aside 5% of initial capacity for short-term booking Oil&Gas 8 December 16:13
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for insurance services Tenders 8 December 16:13
Azerbaijan to offer financial assistance to businesses affected by pandemic Society 8 December 16:05
Future Growth Project of Kazakhstan's Tengiz field continues despite spike in COVID-cases Oil&Gas 8 December 16:03
Working with OCO Global to increase attractiveness of Georgian investments globally Business 8 December 16:02
ADB offers funds to support vocational education in Georgia Business 8 December 16:02
COVID-19-related restrictions to repeat until vaccine availability - president's assistant Society 8 December 15:53
Azerbaijan discloses number of COVID-19 infection cases accounting for Baku Society 8 December 15:47
Japan unveils $708 billion in fresh stimulus with eye on post-COVID growth Other News 8 December 15:45
Turkish-Uzbek trade turnover decreases in 10M2020 Turkey 8 December 15:33
Uzbek agro-industrial agency to buy vehicles via tender Tenders 8 December 15:33
Azerbaijan presents conditions for citizens to leave place of residence during COVID-19 lockdown Society 8 December 15:32
Public transport not to work in Azerbaijan on weekends due to special quarantine regime Society 8 December 15:30
Citizens' health to be protected until mass vaccination - Azerbaijani president's assistant Society 8 December 15:29
Georgian lari affected by tourism sector suspension and devaluation of partner countries' currencies Finance 8 December 15:16
