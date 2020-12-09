Kazakhstan talks project on capital's gasification

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

The project on the gasification of Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city will be implemented in three stages until 2023, Akim of Nur-Sultan city Altay Kulginov said, Trend reports.

Kulginov delivered the speech at a briefing at the Central Communications Service

“More than 1,000 kilometers of the gas pipeline have been delivered. Now the local akimat is laying internal gas mains,” said the akim.

At the first stage of the project, 300 kilometers of the gas pipeline were connected to the private sector, said Kulginov.

“Up till now, pipes from the central gas pipeline have been laid and put into operation to CHP-1 and CHP-2. Now four water heating boilers are running on gas. The rest will be transferred in the second and third stages. The corresponding work has been completed in the micro districts of Koktal-1, Koktal-2, Agrogorodok with a population of over 100,000 people. Also, the first houses in ZhM Yugo-Vostok, Zheleznodorozhny, settlements along the Karaganda highway, and the former 40th station are connected to gas. More than 1,000 residents received technical permits in the private sector, 3,500 people received appropriate consultations,” the akim of the capital said.

According to Kulginov, with complete gasification of the city, the number of harmful emissions will decrease by more than 40,000 tons.