SOCAR names measures to adapt to COVID-19 challenges
Latest
ITFC announces launching of 2nd phase of Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States in June 2021 to Mitigate Effects of COVID-19 on Trade in Arab Region
Body of one person recovered from rubble of destroyed house in Azerbaijan's Khirdalan (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)
Assistant to Azerbaijani president talks new architecture of regional security in interview to Atlantic Council (VIDEO)
PACE welcomed trilateral statement putting end to Second Karabakh war - Secretary General of Council of Europe
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers determines priorities for 2021 upon president’s instructions (PHOTO)