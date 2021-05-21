McKinsey and Co. says oil & gas to remain multi-trilliondollar market for decades

Oil&Gas 21 May 2021 13:12 (UTC+04:00)
McKinsey and Co. says oil & gas to remain multi-trilliondollar market for decades
Uzbekistan notes significant increase in natural gas, oil and coal production
Uzbekistan notes significant increase in natural gas, oil and coal production
Czech company supplies equipment for Shurtan Oil and Gas Production dep’t in Uzbekistan
Czech company supplies equipment for Shurtan Oil and Gas Production dep’t in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan reveals volume of offshore transfers for 4M2021
Uzbekistan reveals volume of offshore transfers for 4M2021
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses 4M2021 amount of metallurgical production Business 13:12
McKinsey and Co. says oil & gas to remain multi-trilliondollar market for decades Oil&Gas 13:12
Israel to begin pilot scheme to bring back tourists Israel 13:05
Lebanon’s central bank announces new foreign exchange system Arab World 13:04
Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in int'l exercises in Turkey Politics 12:57
Azerbaijan signs dealer agreement with Belarusian machine-building company Business 12:45
Russia’s coronavirus situation remains tense Russia 12:41
Karabakh's cultural heritage regularly discussed with Baku, Yerevan - Russian MFA Politics 12:34
McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media US 12:29
Azerbaijan sees increase in revenues from communication services ICT 12:27
UK retail spending soars as economy reopens Europe 12:23
Uzbekistan notes significant increase in natural gas, oil and coal production Oil&Gas 12:23
Kazakhstan boosts car manufacturing Transport 12:12
Lending to legal entities in real estate sector in Azerbaijan grows Finance 12:11
Azerbaijani President addresses participants of int'l conference on 80th anniversary of oncological service in Azerbaijan Politics 12:11
Azerbaijan's president receives UK minister of export Society 12:11
Turkmenistan organizes charter flight from Belarus Transport 12:08
Azerbaijani first VP shares post on World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (PHOTO) Politics 12:07
Kazakhstan to launch several projects in Almaty Industrial Zone in 2021 Kazakhstan 12:04
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's Sarydash village (VIDEO) Politics 12:03
Czech company supplies equipment for Shurtan Oil and Gas Production dep’t in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 11:58
Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP opens tender on repairs of pipelines Tenders 11:51
IGB to embark on technically complex works in summer Oil&Gas 11:39
Georgia reports 1,064 new coronavirus cases for May 21 Georgia 11:39
S.Korea approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine Other News 11:34
Azerbaijan's Defense Minister extends condolences to Belarusian side Politics 11:29
Uzbekistan reveals volume of offshore transfers for 4M2021 Finance 11:27
PwC Azerbaijan presented the outcomes of the Healthcare Market Research report undertaken by UK Embassy in Azerbaijan Society 11:27
On COVID-19 vaccines, India says it's engaged with entities in US for procurement, subsequent manufacturing Other News 11:20
Cyclone Tauktae: UAE expresses solidarity with India Other News 11:19
Azerbaijani oil prices up Finance 11:19
Uzbekistan plans to build new main gas pipeline Oil&Gas 11:14
Over 40 Countries Supplied Covid Related Aid To India: External Affairs Ministry Other News 11:14
Ready To Scale Up Technical Collaboration With India During Pandemic: IMF Other News 11:13
Dutch Fastned and Tesla to build fast charging stations in Oxford Europe 11:13
Local Production May Bring Down Sputnik V Vaccine Prices for India Other News 11:12
Jaishankar may visit US next week; vaccine procurement on the agenda Other News 11:12
Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan fluctuate Finance 11:10
Turkmenistan taking measures to increase gasoline production in Akhal plant Oil&Gas 11:09
Azerbaijan Railways continues transport of containers to Turkey Transport 11:05
Fitch Ratings affirms long-term rating of Azerbaijan Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund Finance 11:04
EIB to finance project for transporting Azerbaijani gas to Serbia Oil&Gas 11:02
Azerbaijan's SME Dev't Agency launches online ‘Queue of SMEs’ system Business 10:57
ADA University Initiative — ‘Manifesto of a Teacher and an Educator’ (PHOTO) Society 10:52
Famous Azerbaijani painter Tahir Salahov passed away Society 10:43
Auto security co Upstream Security raises $36m Israel 10:42
For the first time in Azerbaijan, the “FLEXcellence” program for large staff’s remote work launched (PHOTO) Society 10:41
Eni to decrease its net GHG lifecycle emissions by 65% Oil&Gas 10:40
Structure under Azerbaijan's Finance Ministry to purchase electrical equipment via tender Finance 10:35
Turkish Energy Ministry prolongs TPAO license for oil, gas exploration Oil&Gas 10:35
WB approves large loan for road project in Azerbaijan Economy 10:35
Covid-19 impact on future of Asia yet to be comprehended: Jaishankar Other News 10:31
Bharat Biotech to ramp up Covaxin production by additional 200 mn doses per year Other News 10:29
Indian Railways runs more 1200 Oxygen Express trains carrying over 775 tankers Other News 10:28
Eni targets gas share production of over 90% Oil&Gas 10:25
Indian Space tech start-up Agnikul raises $11 mn funding Other News 10:24
Finland funds UNDP project to support SMEs in Uzbekistan Business 10:24
Biden seeks to appoint 20 American corporate leaders to US-India CEO Forum Other News 10:22
Azerbaijan unveils 4M2021 rail traffic indicators Transport 10:22
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for May 21 Uzbekistan 10:21
Azerbaijan's consumer market shrinks since early 2021 Finance 10:20
Turkmen Construction Ministry opens tender for reconstruction Tenders 10:07
Oil edges up but set for weekly fall on Iran crude talks Oil&Gas 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 21 Finance 09:56
Eni details plans for renewable generation by 2024 Oil&Gas 09:54
Azerbaijani company presents 'cloud' accounting system for business management Economy 09:46
Statistical Committee names number of opened jobs in Azerbaijan Business 09:36
Android-based universal cash register app presented in Azerbaijan Economy 09:28
Foreign ministers of Russia, Canada discuss Karabakh Economy 09:20
Azerbaijan’s victory to make great contribution to stability in South Caucasus – Minister (PHOTO) Politics 09:05
FAW-Volkswagen eyes huge potential of China auto market Business 08:55
Small business projects in Turkmenistan attract European capital Turkmenistan 08:21
Georgian citizens with vaccine certificates allowed to enter Hungary Georgia 08:21
Turkey to get 120 million COVID-19 vaccine doses - BioNTech's Shahin Turkey 08:19
Very good progress made in Vienna talks: Iran top negotiator Nuclear Program 08:18
EU opens external borders to travellers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 Europe 07:43
Switzerland sees potential in strengthening co-op with Azerbaijan in energy field Oil&Gas 07:40
Japan supports Libya against COVID-19 - UNICEF Other News 07:05
Facebook, Instagram will may have to open separate branches in Russia ICT 06:14
Finland approves new 4-wheel electric vehicle for road use Transport 05:33
Over 3400 India-related variant cases recorded in UK Europe 04:20
U.S. House passes 1.9 bln USD bill to upgrade Capitol security US 03:09
Singapore Ministry of Defence confirms cancellation of Shangri-La Dialogue 2021 Other News 02:17
U.S. banks ready to start limiting balance sheet growth - Fed survey Finance 01:26
Israel and Hamas to observe Gaza truce from 2 a.m. on Friday Arab World 00:38
Dev't of transport infrastructure in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is key - former ambassador Politics 00:11
Austria's 1Q2021 import of Turkish cars up in value Turkey 00:01
Turkey reports 9 385 COVID-19 cases Turkey 20 May 23:52
Azerbaijani athletes win 7 medals at int'l rhythmic gymnastics tournament in Romania Society 20 May 23:44
Huawei to help South Asian countries tap fresh digital talents ICT 20 May 23:31
IAEA in talks with Iran to extend inspections agreement Nuclear Program 20 May 22:23
Georgian wines win top awards at International Wine Challenge 2021 Georgia 20 May 22:17
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss issues of unimpeded transit of cargo Kyrgyzstan 20 May 22:13
Kazakh deck cargo ship with numerous containers arrives at Baku port (PHOTO) Transport 20 May 20:53
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company opens tender to buy steel cables Tenders 20 May 20:41
Azerbaijan supplies electricity to Sugovushan settlement liberated from occupation (PHOTO) Economy 20 May 20:31
Today is probably last chance for Armenia to achieve their dream of really independent country – President Aliyev Politics 20 May 20:28
Baku hosts 4th session of Azerbaijan-UK Intergovernmental Commission (PHOTO) Economy 20 May 19:58
Status of Nagorno Karabakh is not question which can be discussed – President Aliyev Politics 20 May 19:55
Hopefully, UNESCO mission will come to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories next month Politics 20 May 19:45
All news