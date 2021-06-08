Kazakh president shares instructions on implementation of investment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

A report on the results of activity for 2020 and the development strategy of the national company for the medium term was submitted to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports referring to Kazinform news agency citing Akorda.

Chairman of board of KazMunayGas national company Alik Aidarbayev told the president that KazMunayGas maintained its financial stability in the conditions of the crisis and is currently working to achieve “pre-COVID-19 pandemic” indicators.

The president was informed about the current status of investment projects of subsoil use "Abay", "Isatay", "Zhenis", "Al-Farabi" on the Caspian Sea shelf.

Aidarbayev also reported on the progress of work on petrochemical projects for the production of polypropylene, polyethylene and butadiene, as well as the plans for the development of renewable energy sources and decarbonization of the company's activity.

Moreover, Aidarbayev also told the president about socially significant projects being implemented by the national company, in particular, about the reconstruction of the Astrakhan-Mangyshlak main water pipeline and the construction of a desalination plant in Kendirli settlement of the Mangistau region.

In conclusion, the president instructed Aidarbayev with a number of instructions aimed at further maintaining the financial stability of the national company, implementing investment and infrastructure projects and using renewable energy sources.

The president also instructed to keep under control the issues of employment and social well-being of the company's personnel.